Erik’s Ranch & Retreats of Livingston reception/ charity auction on May 6, 2017

Support Young Adults with Autism

On Saturday, May 6th, Erik’s Ranch & Retreats of Livingston will host a special evening celebrating the tremendous passions and talents of young adults with autism. All-American skier and Bozeman native Dan McKay will present, along with Erik’s Ranch member, Matt Ives.

The event will include a dinner of small plates, wine tasting, and dessert. A reception and charity auction will kick off the evening at 4pm, followed by a presentation and conversation at 6:15pm. There is a suggested donation of $25 at the door to support the Ranch’s efforts to offer a first-of-its-kind living, working, and social environment for young adults with autism.

Please register for this event in advance at www.eriksranch.org/.

Your donation to attend this celebratory evening will allow you the opportunity to make a dedication on the rock wall terrace at Erik’s Ranch. Choose a rock and leave a message for a loved one on the autism spectrum or for someone who supports a loved one with autism. Because of rock stars like you, the talents and passions of those on the autism spectrum will live on eternally. Join the movement at Erik’s Ranch and remember to take a photo of your rock and upload it to social media using the hashtag #eriksrocksautism.

Erik’s Ranch & Retreats, LLC, provides independent living and working environments for adults with autism on behalf of Erik’s Ranch, Inc, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with two locations — one near Bozeman, MT, and the other, Edina, MN. Both locations are integrated into the surrounding community so members live, work, and interact with both neighbors and visitors to these unique destinations. Members live as independently as possible, engaged in meaningful activities that include family, friends, and community. The mission of Erik’s Ranch is to match the environment and the members’ strengths, abilities, and desires; increase skills, enabling independence and participation in the community; and provide surroundings that encourage family and community participation. •

www.eriksranch.org/.

Please join us for a celebration at Erik’s Ranch Saturday, May 6, 2017, where we will celebrate the accomplishments of these talented young adults.

• Providing meaningful employment and social opportunities

• A place to call home for these young adults with autism

• Operating our ranch-style guest accommodations

• Leading exciting and exhilarating tours for guests

• Assisting with our summer riding camps and more!

• A 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization

For more information, visit www.eriksranch.org or call (406) 451-2722.

Erik’s Ranch, 273 Trail Creek Road, Livingston, 59047.

