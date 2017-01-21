The Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture will present the 2017 Celebration of the Arts on Friday, January 27th from 6–10pm. Join in for an elegant evening at the Emerson, filled with entertainment, quick draw artists, fine dining, Italian wine, and live and silent auctions featuring a fabulous array of items including jewelry, trips, ski passes, gift baskets, and more! Travel to Italy and enjoy the warmth of Tuscany with this special evening. Tickets are now on sale at the Emerson. Call (406) 587-9797 or stop by the front office to reserve your tickets. A presto in Toscano! Get a sneak peek and place an early bid on the art, on display now in the Jessie Wilber Gallery.

Enter Tuscany with Emerson’s Celebration of the Arts January 27th from 6–10pm

The Celebration of the Arts Exhibit features original works of art generously donated by the artists to be auctioned off the annual event. Contributing artists include Carol Barmore, Joanne Berghold, Meagan Blessing, Michael Blessing, Kathy Burk, Roger Cruwys, Josh DeWeese, Jim Dick, Loretta Domas-zewski, Tom Gilleon, Dave Hall, Craig Hergert, JROD, Duncan Kippen, Liz Lewis, John Lewton, Wendy Marquis, Tara Moore, Mark Noyes, Mike O’Connell, Bruce Pierce, Peggy Ryan, Scott Scherer, and Kara Tripp. You can bid on any of these pieces now by calling (406) 587-9797 ext. 105, or visit the Emerson’s front office. Stop by the Jessie Wilber Gallery or check out the online gallery and start bidding! The goal of the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture is to serve as a primary resource for the arts, arts education, and cultural activities in southwest Montana by stimulating and celebrating the arts in all its forms, fostering lifelong appreciation and understanding of arts and culture, and building community and economic development among creative enterprises, businesses, and civic organizations. The Emerson is located 111 S. Grand Ave. Learn more about this and other events at www.theEmerson.org/. •

