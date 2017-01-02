Enter the ‘dream realm’ – Surrealist Ball at Emerson

Fantasoria is a Surrealist Arts Revival brought to you by Bozeman Poetry Collective’s year-long creative journey into the dream realm.

It is a renaissance of the strange—showcasing brilliant and bizarre local bozeman musicians, artists, and poets. Costumes are encouraged! The Surrealist Ball will consist of live atmospheric electronic music, spoken word poetry, as well as live and interactive artwork. The presentation will resurrect surrealism: the 1972 Rothschild Surrealist Dinner Party, the Parisian Gal des Quat’z’Arts, and the Surrealist Arts Movement of the 1920s and ‘30s. The Surrealist Ball will be held on January 6th, 2017 at the Emerson Center. Tickets are $10 at the door. Doors open at 6pm, with the show set to begin at 7pm. The Bozeman Poetry Collective is an active community of writers and spoken word poets working in the Gallatin Valley. The collective was founded in August of 2013 and meets monthly at the Bozeman Public Library for open mic readings. Poets and enthusiasts of all disciplines and levels of experience attend these events from around the state to enjoy an open and relaxed atmosphere, and to become inspired by a talented and diverse spectrum of local artists. Learn more at www.bozemanpoetrycollective.com/. •

