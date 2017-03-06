Encounters at the End of the World on Sun: Mar 12, 2017 at Shane -FREE

Encounters at the End of the World

Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

Sun: Mar 12, 2017

7:00 pm

The Livingston Film Series presents a free screening of ENCOUNTERS AT THE END OF THE WORLD at 7pm on Sunday, March 12 at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts.

Werner Herzog, director of such acclaimed documentaries as Grizzly Man and Little Dieter Needs to Fly, offers his unique perspective on the South Pole in this film profiling the Antarctic community of McMurdo Station, headquarters of the National Science Foundation. Herzog introduces us to the odd men and women who have dedicated their lives to furthering the cause of science in treacherous conditions. One scientist studies neutrinos, which are everywhere, yet elusive; he likens them to spirits. Another researcher’s nighttime performance art includes contorting her body into a luggage bag. A survival guide teaches his students to survive white-out conditions by wearing cartoon-face buckets over their heads. Animal researchers milk mother seals as part of their study. Volcanologists offer advice on what to do when a volcano erupts. A pipefitter shows us the anomaly in his hands that he says are a sign he descended from Atzec royalty. We also meet an individualist penguin, who breaks away from the other birds to run toward the mountains, facing certain death.

The Livingston Film Series presents a wide variety of independent features, documentaries, local films, and special screenings on the second Sunday of every month in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. A reception precedes each screening at 6:30 pm; films start at 7:00. Admission is always free, although donations are gladly accepted. For more information, please visit theshanecenter.org.

