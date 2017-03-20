Empowering GirlSing Camp Expanded to 5 Days for More Creative Expression

The GirlSing Summer camp (for girls ages 7-12) empowers girls to explore their creative spirit through singing, song writing, self-expressive individual & group art projects and musical community outreach.

For the convenience of parents, the camp has been expanded to 5 days (9 AM to 4 PM) and offers an option for early drop off and late pick up.

The week long camp is filled with meaningful and empowering songs that celebrate positive and soulful life messages. Each day the girls will learn fun and engaging songs sung in harmony and parts and will experience the power of music as a means connecting with one another. Thematically, the GirlSing Camp focuses on encouraging each girl to explore and celebrate the unique personal characteristics that are “their gifts” to share with the world.

Girls share their favorite songs in a song synergy process designed to help them identify “musical memories” and why they are drawn to certain music.

GirlSing camp also inspires the girls to write lyrics and songs from their heart and tell musical stories based upon their own experience and feelings.

In the spirit of encouraging creativity through music and art, the GirlSing camp also includes multiple self- and group-expressive art projects including a “Being Me Tree,” “My Own Beat & Rhythm” bucket drum and “Sending You light” paper mache candle.

GirlSing camp includes many opportunities for outdoor fun, music and creativity including hikes to sourdough creek, Pete’s hill and MSU.

During these field trips, spontaneous gifts of song will be shared with surprised and delighted passersby.

GirlSing strikes a great balance between structured music and art-related activities combined with plenty of flexible opportunities for connecting and making new friends.

The camp includes a very popular and soulful Thursday night celebration of song and art for camp attendees, families and friends.

The 5-Day, all day GirlSing camps are being offered June 19-23 or August 14-18). Camp size is limited to 14 girls for more personal attention.

The camp is held at Pilgrim Church, but is not a religious-based camp. All are welcome.

For more information and online registration, visit www.GirlSing.com or contact Music Kate at 406-570-2839.

