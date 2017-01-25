The Ellen Theatre introduces a new series for 2017 called Ellen Classics, beginning Friday, February 3rd with Doctor Zhivago. From director David Lean, this epic cinematic masterpiece stars Omar Sharif, Julie Christie, and Geraldine Chaplin. A story of a love caught in the fire of revolution, Doctor Zhivago screens at 7:30 PM and costs $5 per ticket.



Bandleader Stefan Stern is the glue of Lester Rocks, and he’s bringing his unique sound to The Ellen Theatre on Saturday, February 4th at 7:30 PM. Playing Stern’s original compositions, the group blends genres to create a one-of-a-kind rock show, filled with humor and a passion for music. Stern, who plays piano and sings lead vocals, is backed by Krista Barnett and Jeni Fleming on vocals, Adam Greenberg on drums, and Jake Fleming on bass. Tickets are $15.50.

It’s another Free Family Movie on Sunday, February 5th with the 1976 comedy Freaky Friday. Starring Barbara Harris and a young Jodie Foster, Freaky Friday is the quirky story of a mother and daughter who don’t see eye-to-eye; both spend a day in the other’s shoes after a “freaky” personality swap. No ticket is needed, just show up! The film screens at 2 PM.

Named “Band of the Year” by the International Bluegrass Music Association, the Nashville based group The Barefoot Movement visits The Ellen the following weekend on Saturday, February 11th. Heralded as heartfelt, energetic, and down home, this group offers a collection of music, from emotional ballads to rip-roaring barn burners – something for everyone! The tunes kick off at 7:30 PM and all seats are $18.50.

On Wednesday, February 15th at 7:30 PM, International Guitar Night returns once again, bringing together the world’s foremost acoustic guitarists to perform their latest original compositions. Four luminaries present solos, duets, and quartets highlighting these diverse virtuosos. This year, veteran musician Lulo Reinhardt will be joined by three top-notch guitarists: Luca Stricagnoli, Chrystian Dozza, and Debashish Bhattacharya. Tickets are $25.50.



“If you’re lucky enough to be Irish…You’re lucky enough!” Embracing this adage, Ellen welcomes famed folk group The Irish Rovers, Thursday, February 16th. Commemorating their 50th anniversary, the band will perform a celebratory concert at 7:30 PM. Whether it’s your first experience with their music, or you fell in love with The Unicorn Song years ago, The Irish Rovers are sure to entertain audiences of all ages! Tickets are $28, or $36 for premium seating.

Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, will be sold in the lobby beginning one hour prior to all show times. Tickets for all events are available online at theellentheatre.com. For questions or to purchase tickets over the phone, please call The Ellen box office at 406-585-5885.

