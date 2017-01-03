Originally from Vermont, Elle Carpenter has been singing as long as she’s been walking. She spent significant childhood years touring around the country with four siblings and her mother, performing and doing workshops at folk festivals, schools and other events.

At age 6 she had her first music studio experience, singing back-up as one of the “Wee-bops” of Central Vermont. Soon afterwards she recorded another album with a folk group called the Fiddleheads. From age 10 to 16 Elle toured with world/folk music group Village Harmony, traveling around the USA, UK, Canada, Denmark and Germany.

In 2009 (after recording and releasing her first solo album “The Best”) she was flown to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to perform at the White Palace Convention Center for a month.

Elle has been touring the USA since 2010, having released two additional pop-rock albums: “With Open Hands” (November 2011) and “Simple Girl” (January 2014).

Elle’s fourth album, “Life Just Happens To You” was released on May 22, 2015. This album – an acoustic folk/rock/country compilation – was a true reflection of the diversity she has experienced in her life as a musician, and was Elle’s first step into the world of Americana.

Shortly afterwards, Elle signed with Travianna Records of Willis, VA. New album “Sincerely Yours” was released on November 11, 2016. Elle resides in Durango, CO when she’s not on the road and enjoys acting in movies and training aerial arts in her free time.

“Many people have told me there is a RIGHT way of doing things in the music business. Well I don’t believe that’s true. I write in as many genres as possible, not always intentionally but because I believe that only by using all our influences can we make sense of the world we live in. This applies to music and to progress. As a young child I was greatly affected by the arts and also encouraged to mix creativity with hard work and self-motivation. I use music as my form of expression in the hopes that I can touch other people and change their lives.”

-Elle Carpenter, November 10, 2011

