Education doc Most Likely to Succeed at Procrastinator Theatre on Feb. 7, 2017

The MSU Leadership Institute will present documentary Most Likely to Succeed on Tuesday, February 7th at the Procrastinator Theater in the Strand Union Building. Admission is free and doors will open at 4pm with the showing beginning at 4:30pm, lasting 1 hour and 26 minutes. The event precedes the Leadership Institute’s sold-out lecture by Sir Ken Robinson entitled “How Passion Changes Everything.” The brilliant documentary Most Likely to Succeed, created by Greg Whiteley and Larry Rosenstock, inspires students, teachers, and parents alike to challenge today’s outdated education system and rethink what schools in the United States are capable of accomplishing. Once considered to be the pinnacle of education during the Industrial Revolution, this same education system today seems to leave countless graduates with no prospect of a secure future. Follow experts, including Sir Ken Robinson, as they explore the unorthodox teaching methods of High Tech High in San Diego. Together, they begin to unravel just how to create a generation that is truly prepared for the 21st century. Montana State University Leadership Institute is charged with providing leadership opportunities and inspirations to MSU students. The Institute works towards developing leaders and problem solvers who effectively empower both self and others. Learn more at www.montana.edu/leadership/. •

