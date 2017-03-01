Dream Big: Engineering Our World at Ellen on March 4, 2017

Dream Big with Science on Screen

On Saturday, March 4th at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm, Bozeman Film Society is proud to open its 2017 Science on Screen (SoS) series with the visually spectacular Dream Big: Engineering Our World, the first film of its kind to promote the STEM movement (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Through the eyes of four engineers, Dream Big (originally produced for IMAX Theaters) takes viewers on a journey of discovery, from the world’s tallest building and a bridge higher than the clouds to a solar car race across Australia, and to underwater robots and smart, sustainable cities. Please join us as we celebrate the human ingenuity behind marvels that reveal the creativity and compassion driving engineers to create better lives for people around the world!

Directed by two-time Academy Award-nominee MacGillivray Freeman and narrated by Montana’s own Academy Award-winning actor, Jeff Bridges, this all-ages event is a unique opportunity to turn kids on to science and engineering. “I am a believer in encouraging our youth to make a difference in the world, and Dream Big encourages young people to do just that,” says Bridges.

Both Dream Big screenings will open with “The Art of Problem Solving,” a lively introduction by KLJ Engineer Shari Eslinger, Vice-President of ASCE-MT Section, and Dr. Michael Berry, Assistant Professor, MSU Civil Engineering Department. Eslinger and Berry will shed light on how much your everyday life is affected by engineering innovations, and share stories of what it means to be an engineer. After both screenings, join us upstairs in the Ellen Theatre ballroom for fun hands-on projects, and see the award winning robot built by MSU Engineering students for NASA’s Robotic Mining Competition up close!

SoS is made possible by a grant from the Alfred P. Sloan and Coolidge Corner Theater foundations. Additional support for Dream Big is provided by the American Society of Civil Engineers-MT Section, KLJ Engineering, Montana Girls STEM Collaborative, MSU Extended University, West Region Transportation Workforce Center and MSU Western Transportation Institute. Doors will open 30 minutes before each showing. Organizations, youth groups and parties of 10 or more may request reserved seating by emailing lisa@bozemanfilmsociety.org. Keep ‘Em Flickering!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

