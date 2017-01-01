It’s a new year and also a great time to ask yourselves a few important questions about fire safety at home. Everyone should have smoke detectors installed throughout the rooms of their home, actively checking that the batteries are still in working order. But what if an actual fire breaks out under your roof? Do you have a fire extinguisher? The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) offers the following tips to ensure you are prepared for the worst.

A portable fire extinguisher can save lives and property by putting out a small fire or containing it until the fire department arrives, but portable extinguishers have limitations. Because fire grows and spreads so rapidly, the number one priority for residents is to get out safely. Safety Tips Use a portable fire extinguisher when the fire is confined to a small area, such as a wastebasket, and is not growing. Make sure everyone has exited the building, the fire department has been called or is being called, and the room is not filled with smoke. To operate a fire extinguisher, remember the word PASS: –Pull the pin. Hold the extinguisher with the nozzle pointing away from you, and release the locking mechanism. –Aim low. Point the extinguisher at the base of the fire. –Squeeze the lever slowly and evenly. –Sweep the nozzle from side-to-side.

For the home, select a multi-purpose extinguisher (can be used on all types of home fires) that is large enough to put out a small fire, but not so heavy as to be difficult to handle. Choose a fire extinguisher that carries the label of an independent testing laboratory. Read the instructions that come with the fire extinguisher and become familiar with its parts and operation before a fire breaks out. Local fire departments or fire equipment distributors often offer hands-on fire extinguisher trainings. Install fire extinguishers close to an exit and keep your back to a clear exit when you use the device so you can make an easy escape if the fire cannot be controlled. If the room fills with smoke, leave immediately. Know when to go. Fire extinguishers are one element of a fire response plan, but the primary element is safe escape. Every household should have a home fire escape plan and working smoke alarms. Please visit www.nfpa.org/ for further information regarding fire, electrical, and other related hazards. Local fire safety experts Fire Suppression Systems specialize in installation, repair, and inspection of fire suppression systems.

In observance of the recent Fire Prevention Week, the company offered the following information about keeping your extinguisher current and ready to use in the event of a fire. How long has it been since you’ve checked your fire extinguisher at home? Did you know a fire extinguisher requires a “recharge” every 6 years, even if the pressure gauge shows green? A good rule of thumb is to check your extinguishers every month for the following: –Does the gauge still show good-in-the-green? –Have you noticed any powder leaking from the hose? Do you have an extinguisher from long ago? Does the pressure gauge still show green? If so, it may still be time for a recharge. Every six years, a fire extinguisher needs to be recharged. Unfortunately this means that even if the pressure gauge still shows green and you’ve flipped it upside down, the chemical can still settle. When this happens the chemical can become hard, increasing the odds of the extinguisher not working properly in an emergency situation. In addition to your monthly checks, Fire Suppression Systems would be happy to perform the annual in-depth inspection of your fire extinguisher for only $12.

Fire Suppression Systems is located at 2171 Industrial Drive in Bozeman. Hours are Monday–Friday from 8am–5pm. Call (406) 586-9510 with questions. Visit www.firesuppression.net/ for further information. •

