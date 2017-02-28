DNA Surgery for Curing Genetic Diseases with Dr. Blake Wiedenheft on April 19, 2017

Join MOR and the Gallatin Valley Friends of the Sciences as we explore cutting-edge science topics, their latest developments, and their relevance to society through speaker presentations followed by an engaging question and answer session.

How can immune strategies used by bacteria to fight off viruses be employed to cure genetic diseases in humans? Dr. Blake Wiedenheft, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at MSU, and recent winner of a Presidential Early Career Award will present his research insights and their implications.

Cost: Free to the public.

https://www.museumoftherockies.org/calendar/event/science-inquiry-lecture-series/2017-04-19

04/19/2017 Event Location Museum of the Rockies Event Time 07:00 pm

