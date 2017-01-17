Dinos & Dialogues with MOR lectures this January 2017

Bozeman’s very own Museum of the Rockies is world renowned for its amazing exhibits, but did you know they also host a number of free and informative lectures with an emphasis on connecting past with present? Next time you’re looking for something to do during the cold winter months, check out one of these fun, interactive presentations—or any other special event—at your neighborhood museum.

The Science Inquiry Lecture Series will be held monthly on Wednesday evenings through May. Join MOR and the Gallatin Valley Friends of the Sciences to explore cutting-edge science topics, their latest developments, and their relevance to society through speaker presentations followed by an engaging question and answer session. The Dinosaur in the Window: Why study dinosaurs? will kick things off on January 18th beginning at 7pm. Interim Curator of Paleontology, Dr. John Scannella, will discuss how Triceratops, T. rex, and other ancient creatures impact our understanding of the world around us. These lectures will be held in Hager Auditorium and are free and open to the public. MOR is pleased to host the Extreme History Project Lecture Series, encouraging public understanding of the way our history has shaped our present. Speakers will take a fresh look at interesting historical topics. Regenerating the Rez: Breaking Down the Misconceptions of Reservations, Sovereignty and Identity with Meg Singer is first up on Thursday, January 19th at 6pm. These lectures will be held in Hager Auditorium and are free and open to the public.

Kids: come check out the first PIR Day with MOR & MOSS, Winter Wonderland, on Monday, January 23rd from 9am–3pm. Play in the snow while learning all about winter science! Get up close and personal with snow and ice and explore the science behind the season. Pre-registration is required through Montana Outdoor Science School (MOSS) at www.outdoorscience.org/ or by calling (406) 582-0526. This all-day event is $60 for members and $65 for non-members.

The Gallatin History Museum Lecture Series is a great way to learn about our area through a historical lens. Shot in Montana: A History of Big Sky Cinema with Brian D’Ambrosio is set for Wednesday, February 1st at 6pm. Join MOR and the Gallatin History Museum for these monthly lectures focused on the dynamic and lively history of the Gallatin Valley. These lectures will be held in Hager Auditorium and are free and open to the public. Mark your calendars for MOR’s 60th Birthday Party, set for Saturday, February 11th between the hours of 9am and 5pm. The Museum of the Rockies was founded in 1957 by Dr. Caroline McGill. To celebrate 60 years of lifelong learning, MOR welcomes everyone, free of charge, to join in for a birthday party including treats with Rocky Rex, shows in the Taylor Planetarium, and family activities throughout the day.

If you’re interested in Montana history and interpretation, then maybe becoming a Living History Farm volunteer is for you. Farm Volunteers welcome Museum visitors to its 1890s Montana homestead, dress in period appropriate clothing, and are available for questions and tours. The Living History Farm is open Memorial Day through mid-September and a volunteer must commit to the full season. An exciting training program begins mid-March. Registration takes through March 10th. Sign up early to get a head start on readings.

For more information, please call (406) 994-6611 or email blair.speed@montana.edu. Using the past and present, Museum of the Rockies inspires life-long learning in science, history, culture, and art; advances knowledge through collections, research and discovery; and presents engaging, vibrant exhibits and programming. MOR brings the world to Montana and Montana to the world. For more information for these and future events, visit www.museumoftherockies.org/ or call (406) 994-5257. •

