Desert Rose will remain OPEN throughout the week until March 10th, 2017 party

open till March 10th!

As you may have heard, Desert Rose Restaurant & Catering of Belgrade is shuttering its doors.

It has, however, been mistakingly reported the eatery would serve its final dinner on March 3rd.

Desert Rose will remain OPEN throughout the week (Tuesday–Friday, 11-2 & 4-8ish), its final evening set for FRIDAY, MARCH 10th.

A night of great food and live music is planned for the restaurant’s final outing. Kicking the bittersweet festivities off will be the Taylor family at 5:30pm. Guests can also look forward to live entertainment by the likes of Ford and Friends, Chelsea Travino, Todd F. Green, Dirk Allan, Edis Kittrell, Cabin Fever, the resurfacing of Drink Me Pretty for one more set, and more!

Gather the family, bring the friends, and come enjoy this salute to Desert Rose and the greater Belgrade community!

http://desertrosecatering.us/

