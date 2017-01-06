Fresh roasts & live acts at Wild Joe*s

Wild Joe*s Coffee Spot in downtown Bozeman is a great place for a caffeine fix, but it also doubles as a live music venue for local artists and those passing through our not-so-little mountain town. Here’s a look at what’s coming up in the new year!

The coffeehouse will host Peter Mason on Saturday, January 7th from 5–7pm. Originally from Libby, Montana, Pete is a songwriter currently living in Denver. His music explores his own observations and questions through music with thoughtful, honest lyrics. Though he predominantly composes with subtle finger-style arrangements, Pete’s music also borders on the edges of acoustic pop/rock that derives influences from mainstream names like Jack Johnson and John Mayer. His covers include varieties by Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman, and also by Marshall McLean, an iconic songwriter based in Spokane, Washington. Immediately accessible, but strong in substance, an evening of music with Pete is something to look forward to. This is a free show.

Bozeman-based four piece Lazy Suzy is set for Friday, January 13th from 6–8pm. Members Kyle Allemeier, Evan Lerum, Alex Skowron, and Brendan Fox will get together on this fine evening to play some groovy rock and funky jams. There is a $3 cover for this show.

The next edition of Open Mic with Dane Thompsen will follow on Saturday, January 14th from 5–7pm. There is a $3 entry fee for this event. Come for an evening of music performed by local musicians. Bring your guitar, sitar, zither, or theremin and take a turn up at the mic. Show Bozeman what you’re made of! Individual set lengths depend on the number of musicians who want to play. Sign-ups start at 4:30pm—first come, first served. Be sure to bring your friends and support live music in Bozeman! A modest contribution to the kitty will be divided by participating musicians at the end of the night. The more people who come, the more money in the pot. If you have questions, contact host Dane Thompsen at danethompsen0393@gmail.com.

Dave Hollier of King Ropes will close out the month with a performance on Tuesday, January 27th from 6–8pm. He has said of his music, “I’m interested in the contrasts between urban and rural, eastern and western, sophisticated and raw, sweet and bludgeoning. People think it’s weird, a kid from Montana to move to New York in the 80s. NY was pretty gnarly then, and Montana was really isolated, geographically and culturally, but those two extremes define who I am, and I think that this music reflects that.” There is a $3 cover for this show.

Wild Joe*s Coffee Spot is located in the heart of historic downtown Bozeman. Their aim is to serve the best coffee, espresso, and tea drinks in Montana—but they’re more than just that! Wild Joe*s is also one of Bozeman’s most popular spots for eclectic live music. Wild Joe*s is located at 18 West Main Street. Learn more about these and other upcoming events at www.wildjoescoffee.com/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

