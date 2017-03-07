Dancing & ditties with Bozeman Folklore on Saturday, March 25th at 7:30pm

Contra Dance will follow on Saturday, March 25th at 7:30pm. Live music will be provided with a Cajun flair by local favorite Bebe LeBouef. Bev Young will be on hand to call the dances. A half hour dance workshop will kick things off at 7:30pm, followed by dancing at 8pm. Admission is $10, $8 for members, and $5 for MSU students and youth ages 5–18……

ALL dances and events will be held at the Bozeman Senior Center, located at 807 N Tracy Ave. Families, singles and couples are welcome. Please bring clean, grit-free, non-marking shoes to protect the floor. Visit www.bozemanfolklore.org/ or call (406) 581-3444 for more information about any of these events……

The Bozeman Folklore Society (BFS) is an all volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, enjoying, and sharing the music, dance, arts, crafts, and skills of traditional cultures. It is an associate group of the Country Dance and Song Society (CDSS). •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

