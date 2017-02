Dan Henry ‘s a one man band playing guitar, harmonica, and vocals. He’s driven with a blues influence but covers a wide range of music from folk to rock and reggae and so much more, including original songs. He’s a born and raised Montanan from the capital city of Helena. www.fb.com/danhenrysharmonica , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKYNou_nhkA .

