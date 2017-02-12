CROCS: Ancient Predators in a Modern World opens at Museum of the Rockies

Museum of the Rockies announces a new exhibition opening Saturday, February 25, 2017, titled . Experience the world of crocodilians in tropical, naturalistic habitats!

This family-friendly exhibit presents cutting-edge science where you will be totally immersed in the sights, sounds, and surroundings of this stealthy aquatic predator. Come eye-to-eye with living crocodilians such as a Siamese crocodile, American alligator hatchlings, African dwarf crocodile, and an American alligator. Learn to speak “croc” in under 5 minutes, test your strength against a croc’s powerful bite, try your hand at re-creating a crocodile’s splashy water dance, and explore how conservationists are working to save crocodilians in the wild.

“We want members and visitors to become engaged in the exciting and dynamic world of crocodilians,” says Patrick Leiggi, Director of Paleontology & Exhibits for Museum of the Rockies. “It is a pleasure to bring another Reptiland exhibit to Bozeman, and we anticipate that it will be as popular as our past live-animal exhibitions such as Geckos: Tails to Toepads in 2014, Frogs: A Chorus of Colors in 2011, and Reptiles: The Beautiful and Deadly in 2006.”

CROCS: Ancient Predators in a Modern World will be at Museum of the Rockies through Sunday, September 10, 2017. During this time, the Museum will have fun and educational crocodilian-themed events and activities such as CROCS Family Day on Saturday, March 25 from 10 am to noon.

This exhibition was created by Peeling Productions at Clyde Peeling’s REPTILAND.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

