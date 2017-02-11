CROCS: Ancient Predators in a Modern World open February 25th, 2017 at MOR

There’s an air of excitement at your Museum – and we can’t wait for you to experience it! This February, encounter live reptiles in the new exhibit CROCS: Ancient Predators in a Modern World. Let’s also celebrate MOR’s 60th birthday, watch two new Taylor Planetarium shows, take in unparalleled lectures, enjoy Classic American Burgers, and purchase tickets for Brews & the Big Sky: Fresh Tracks & Frosty Brews. See you at MOR this February!

Exhibit Opens Saturday, February 25!

Discover the long and complicated history of crocodilians, their influence in human cultures, and their precarious future in a world dominated by people. Come eye-to-eye with living crocodilians such as a Siamese crocodile, American alligator hatchlings, African dwarf crocodile, and an American alligator.

CROCS: Ancient Predators in a Modern World will immerse you in the realm of crocodilians with an engaging and entertaining experience, complete with interactive displays, artifacts, and live crocs!

