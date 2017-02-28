Create wearable art with Jewelry artist Beth Gregory classes in March 2017

Jewelry artist Beth Gregory will offer a number of upcoming classes that will allow participants to learn a great new art form and create their own wearable treasures. Here’s a look at some of the course offerings at the Livingston Center for Art and Culture (LCAC) and Bozeman’s Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture. Beth is a Level 3 Certified Precious Metal Clay (PMC) Artisan and will instruct all courses……

Setting Stones in Precious Metal Clay…..

Learn multiple approaches for adding gemstones to your PMC creations, depending on the size and type of stone and design requirements. This class will cover adding stones that can be fired in the kiln, as well as accommodating stones that cannot withstand the heat of the kiln. Learn to make a bezel that can be incorporated into your silver design and built to secure a non-fireable stone. The materials fee covers the cost of 25 grams of PMC3, use of class tools, and stones, with an option to purchase additional special stones in advance……

Introduction to Precious Metal Clay is prerequisite to this class. Setting Stones in PMC is set for Saturday, March 4th from 10am–5pm at the LCAC. Cost is $145 ($140 for LCAC members)……

Layered Pendants…..

Learn foundational metalsmithing skills while creating a unique pendant! This class will cover tool use, sawing, piercing, filing, drilling, rivets, texturing, and patinas. Cost covers all materials needed, including base metals……

Layered Pendants is set for Sunday, March 5th from 1–5pm at the LCAC. Cost is $85 ($80 for LCAC members). Can’t make the Livingston class? Layered Pendants also comes to the Emerson Center on Sunday, April 2nd from 1–5pm. Cost is $85……

Introduction to Precious Metal Clay…..

PMC is a versatile material that consists of silver—or copper or bronze or gold—particles embedded in an organic binder. The material is malleable, and can be shaped, textured, or carved. Once dry, the PMC is fired with a torch or in a kiln, burning off the binder and allowing the silver particles to bind together, resulting in a stunning piece of 99.9% fine silver!…..

In this class, you’ll learn to work with PMC3 (fine silver) to create a pair of earrings and a pendant, or two pendants (your choice). This class will cover texturing, shaping, drying, sanding, firing, burnishing, adding a patina, and polishing. You will be provided with a supply list and resources to help you pursue this fun medium further in your home. The materials fee covers the cost of 16 grams of PMC3, use of class tools, a chain and earwires so you can wear your jewelry out the door!…..

This class will unfold over two evenings, Tuesday and Thursday, March 28th and 30th at the Emerson Center. Tuesday’s class runs from 5:30–9pm, while the Thursday session wraps up the course from 5:30–7pm. Cost is $110……

Introduction to Copper Enameling…..

Enameling is the ancient art of sifting colored, powdered glass onto metal, and fusing it under the heat of a torch or kiln. This technique is super fun, and produces dynamic, colorful jewelry!…..

In this class, you’ll start with recycled copper or precut copper shapes, and learn to safely coat them with enamels. This class will cover cleaning the metal, layering colors, line application, stenciling, and wet-packing. The class fee covers the use of class tools and supplies, a dust mask, a chain, and ear wires so you can wear your jewelry home!…..

This class will take place at the Emerson Center on Saturday, April 1st from 1–5pm. Cost is $85……

Livingston classes will be held at the Livingston Center for Art and Culture, 119 S. Main St. Please call (406) 222-5222 or email Kathy@livingstoncenter.org with questions and to register……

Bozeman classes will be held at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture, 111 S. Grand Ave., Studio Suite #257. Please call (406) 220-2082 with questions and to register……

All classes are also listed at www.bgregoryjewelry.com. •

