Country music & dancing at Mixers Saloon Tonight for New Years Eve

Mixers Saloon is your destination country bar and they’re serving up the do-si-do in January. Mixers is the place to be every week for Wild West Wednesday, with free country dance lessons from 8–9pm to kick off the night! There are also free dance lessons on Thursday evenings from 7:30–9pm.

Here’s a look at the upcoming live music as well! Rocky Mountain Pearls are set for Saturday, January 14th at 9:30pm. The Pearls are a fun, crowd-pleasing country group from right here in Bozeman. They enjoy playing for their energetic following and everybody else, throughout the bar scene and for private events. They thrive off audience response to their powerful harmonies and music that makes everyone want to get up and dance. The MAX comes at you live on Friday, January 20th at 9:30pm. This popular band has entertained and delighted audiences nationwide since the mid-80s, calling Montana home since 1993. With Kyle Brenner on guitar, Mike Young on drums, and Bobb Clanton on bass,

The MAX plays spot-on renditions of a wide variety of choice danceable rock and roll covers and has two original albums, Shadows in the Shade and Vinyl Valentine. The MAX has opened for Styx, REO Speedwagon, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds. Western Skies will perform on Saturday, January 28th at 9:30pm. Western Skies has been described by some as a country rock band, a wild country band, and a band that plays everything. It is no doubt a party band! Frontman Mark Longie put his years of experience to work, creating one of Montana’s elite groups of musicians to please all walks of life. Don’t be surprised if you hear everything from Hank Williams classics, new country from The Zac Brown Band, Old Crow Medicine Show, Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn, and Big & Rich, to ripping rock ‘n’ roll like Poison, Aerosmith, ZZ Top, and Green Day.

Mixers is home to $3 Jack Daniels and $3 draft beers all night long! Bozeman’s only dedicated country bar features great drink specials throughout the week and the largest dancefloor in Bozeman! If you get there before the band starts, there are four pool tables to keep you occupied, as well as a room full of casino machines. Mixers brings in bands for you to dance to, as well as a country DJ on Wednesdays and Saturdays (if no band is scheduled) to keep the country kickin’. Located at 515 West Aspen off of 7th Ave. in Bozeman, call (406) 587-1652 for more information. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

