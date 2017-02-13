Country Bookshelf February 16, 2017 – 7pm Author Event wtih Leif Whittake

Thursday, February 16, 2017 – 7:00pm Author Event wtih Leif Whittake for My Old Man and the Mountain

In 1963, the world followed the first American Mount Everest Expedition, and watched as “Big Jim” Whittaker became the first American to stand on top of the world. He returned home a hero. My Old Man and the Mountain is Leif Whittaker’s engaging and humorous story of what it was like to “grow up Whittaker,” the youngest son of Jim Whittaker and Diane Whittaker, and an extended family of accomplished climbers.

Leif Whittaker seeks adventure in all aspects of life. Born in Port Townsend, Washington, he reached his first major summit when he was 15 years old. He has since climbed many of the world’s tallest mountains, including Aconcagua, Mount Vinson, and Mount Everest twice. As a Climbing Ranger for the United States Forest Service on Mount Baker, Leif spends his summers protecting a pristine wilderness and keeping visitors safe on the glacier. He currently resides in Bellingham, Washington. My Old Man and the Mountain is his first book.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

