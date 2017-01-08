Contra Dances & Wintergreen ‘17 with Bozeman Folklore on 1-29-2017

Contra Dances & Wintergreen ‘17 with Bozeman Folklore

The Bozeman Folklore Society bring its dance season into the new year with a Contra Dance on a special Friday, January 13th beginning at 7:30pm. Live music will be provided by Catfish Nailers with caller Amy Letson. A half hour dance workshop begins at 7:30pm, with the main dance beginning at 8pm. Admission is $10, $8 for members, and $5 for MSU students and youth ages 5–18.

It’s finally here! The 16th annual Contra Dance weekend is set for Friday–Sunday, January 27th–29th. Wintergreen 2017 is a great weekend of dancing, music, and workshops in beautiful Bozeman! Bands featured include Barefoot and Prodigal Sock Puppet. Michael Hamilton and Roy Curet will take over caller duties. It’s bound to be a swingin’ good time! For a complete schedule of Wintergreen events and registration information, please see www.bozemanfolklore.org/.

The Bozeman Folklore Society (BFS) is an all volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, enjoying, and sharing the music, dance, arts, crafts, and skills of traditional cultures. It is an associate group of the Country Dance and Song Society (CDSS). ALL dances and events will be held at the Bozeman Senior Center, located at 807 N Tracy Ave. Visit www.bozemanfolklore.org/ or call (406) 581-3444 for more information about any of these events. •

