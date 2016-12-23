Bozeman Folklore Society will hold a Contra Dance on Friday December 30, 2016 at the Bozeman Senior Center, 807 N Tracy Ave starting at 7:30pm. The beloved duo of Sassafras Stomp will be playing their signature rhythmic tunes with Rab Cummings calling the dances.

Its an unbeatable combination and a great way to finish out the year. Cost is $10 general admission $8 for Bozeman Folklore Society members, $5 for MSU students and those ages 18 to 5 Visit bozemanfolklore.org or call 406.581.3444 for more information.

