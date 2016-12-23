Top

Win Tickets to David Bromberg

Contra Dance on Friday December 30, 2016

Bozeman Folklore Society will hold a Contra Dance on Friday December 30, 2016 at the Bozeman Senior Center, 807 N Tracy Ave starting at 7:30pm.  The beloved duo of Sassafras Stomp will be playing their signature rhythmic tunes with Rab Cummings calling the dances.

Sassafras Stomp on December 30, 2016

Its an unbeatable combination and a great way to finish out the year.  Cost is $10 general admission $8 for Bozeman Folklore Society members, $5 for MSU students and those ages 18 to 5  Visit bozemanfolklore.org or call 406.581.3444 for more information.

Happy new year stats 2017

