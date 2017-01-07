Compete in Community Dual GS at Bridger Bowl

Bridger Bowl is now open to skiers and snowboarders of Southwest Montana and beyond! Need a lift to the mountain this winter? Bridger’s FREE Park N’ Ride is back in service for the new winter season. Saturday and Sunday only, the Bridger-bound shuttle departs from the SUB @ MSU at 8am, 9am, 10am, 11am, 12pm, and 1pm.

The shuttle departs from the Fairgrounds (Oak St. entrance, across from the Cannery District) at 8:15am, 9:15am, 10:15am, 11:15am, 12:15pm, and 1:15pm. On the return, the Bozeman-bound shuttle departs from Bridger Bowl at 8:45am, 9:45am, 10:45am, 11:45am, 12:45pm, 1:45pm, 3:15pm, 4:15pm, and 4:45pm. A Kid’s Bus will also run weekends and school holidays. This bus will depart from McDonald’s on Main Street at 8:10am and from the Fairgrounds at 8:30am. The return bus will depart from Bridger Bowl at 4pm.

How about a little alpine dueling to keep ski season interesting? In the true spirit of community, the Bridger Bowl Events Crew will open up giant slalom races to any discipline. Five GS races are scheduled throughout the season. Ski, ride, or tele in some friendly competition! The Community Dual GS is a race series for citizen racers of all ages and boards—alpine skis, tele skis, or snowboards. Compete against your friends! Take one run on the blue course and one run on the red course. Best of two timed runs.

Upcoming races are set for: Saturdays, January 7th, 14th, and 21st; and Sunday, January 22nd. An 11am course inspection precedes race time from noon–2pm. Awards in Jim Bridger Lodge at 4pm. Cost is $15 per event or $50 for the series on the first event day. Prior to race day, download forms and pay at Bridger Bowl Ski & Bag Check. Race Day Registration takes place in Jim Bridger Lodge from 8:30–10am. Signature of a parent or legal guardian is required for those under the age of 18. Learn more about the Community Dual GS Race Series, as well as other competitive and recreational events by visiting www.bridgerbowl.com/.

The ski area is located on the east slope of the Bridger Mountain Range. With four large bowls within the boundaries, the ski area offers wide-open terrain with a variety of landscapes including long, wide-open slopes, glades, chutes, and gullies. The mountain lays out in a large funnel or “V” shape expanding from about 200 yards in width across the base area up to approximately two miles wide across the ridge top. Family and friends of varying skill levels can ride several chair lifts together while still enjoying varying terrain best matching their individually ability. Bridger Bowl’s terrain difficulty rating (beginner to expert) is fairly easy to determine based on elevation. Generally speaking, the ski area offers first-time beginner slopes in the base area, novice terrain across the lower middle, wide-open intermediate runs in the center, advanced open bowl terrain in the upper third and, finally, expert terrain coming off the ridge top. For more information on upcoming events, season passes, & daily lift tickets, visit www.bridgerbowl.com/. See you on the slopes! •

