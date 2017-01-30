Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) has announced its annual meeting and community celebration for early next month. For over 20 years, GVLT’s Trail Mix has brought together individuals who care deeply about the Community Trail Program.

Join GVLT on Thursday, February 9th from 6–8pm at the newly renovated Masonic Temple, 14 S. Tracy Avenue, for a celebration of the year’s trail accomplishments and an insider peek at upcoming trail projects. Renew your annual gift and enjoy the company of other trail loving folks. Appetizers and drinks will be served. This event is free and open to the public, but donations are always encouraged. For more information or to RSVP, contact Laura Prindiville at laura@gvlt.org. Want to hit the trail during the winter months? Join GVLT for a free weekly walking group held every Friday at noon. In partnership with the new TrailsRx or Trails Prescription program, GVLT is highlighting the ways trails can lead to a healthier, more active life. Doctors around town have been writing trail prescriptions to their patients. The medical research shows that simply taking a walk has major impacts of your everyday health. So join in for this casual, go-at-your-own-pace, free walking group and meet other people who are dedicated to improving their health. Group support can be just what you need to make your new choices into habits.

Walks will start at the base of Peets Hill, near the parking lot off of Church Ave. Walks will last about an hour (great for a lunch break!) and will take a number of different routes, all easy to moderate. Get moving. Be healthy. Bring a friend. Let the “Walk for the Health of It” walking group be the motivation and encouragement you need! No RSVP required.

For more information, contact EJ at ej@gvlt.org or (406) 587-8404 ext. 8. The Gallatin Valley Land Trust connects people, communities, and open lands through conservation of working farms and ranches, healthy rivers, and wildlife habitat, and the creation of trails in the Montana headwaters of the Missouri and Upper Yellowstone Rivers. GVLT is a member supported, accredited nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer Board of Directors representing the communities it serves. Learn more at www.gvlt.org/. •

