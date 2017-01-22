Community Closet’s Patagonia Brand Sale Saturdays in February 2017

Livingston, Mt. What’s better than a sale of Patagonia brand apparel?

A sale at thrift store prices with the profits donated back to the community. “Where Philanthropy Meets Fashion,” is the motto of the Community Closet in Livingston, who’ve donated over $350,000 to charitable activities in Park County. “Everyone loves a bargain,” Community Closet CEO and founder, Caron Cooper says, “Plus the sale helps generate more revenue, which goes back into the community.” Every year, the nonprofit group sets aside donated, gently used Patagonia brand clothing for the big annual sale, which runs Saturdays in February. This popular annual event gives area shoppers access to Patagonia’s fair-trade, well made and high performance clothing at great prices, plus the chance to give back to the community. While Patagonia brand clothing’s lifetime guarantee applies only to new items, their products are built to last with timeless style and sturdy construction.

Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast who appreciates Patagonia gear, looking to upgrade your wardrobe, or just want a good deal on durable clothes, this sale is for you. Each Saturday in February, about 100 pieces of Patagonia brand apparel will be available at the Community Closet including synchilla fleece, jackets for all season, Capilene long underwear, shirts, pants, shorts, and hats in adult and child’s sizes. Although most are gently used, Cooper says, “Some are brand new. They still have the original price tags on them.”

Not only is Patagonia brand apparel in demand for its quality, the company’s philosophy and the Community Closet’s have much in common. Patagonia dedicates a percentage of annual sales to charitable organizations, ensures fair and humane working conditions, and encourages consumers to keep their apparel out of landfills by buying only what they need, repairing gear, and recycling unwanted items. Since opening in 2005, the Community Closet’s business model of accepting, repurposing and selling donated goods has kept over a quarter ton of items out of the landfill that would have otherwise been thrown away. The prices for the Patagonia brand items are a bit higher than other apparel at the Community Closet. Cooper explains, “We so appreciate when our donors bring in Patagonia products. And we know that when people donate an item of value, they like to know it’s being sold for a premium thrift-store price and that the money goes back into the community.”

The Community Closet is open daily from 10 am to 5:30 pm and looks forward to seeing both new and loyal customers at the Patagonia sale.

The Community Closet is located at 416 East Park Street in Livingston. Learn more at communitycloset.org or phone 222-6200.

