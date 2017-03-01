Community Action Speaker Series: Preventing Youth Suicide on 03/07/2017

Community Action Speaker Series highlights youth suicide with next event

Please join HRDC for the important program, “Preventing Youth Suicide: Evidence About What Works,” on Tuesday, March 7th beginning at 7pm. The event is part of the Community Action Speaker Series and takes place at the Community Café, 302 N. 7th, in Bozeman……

Dr. Matthew Byerly, M.D., Director of the MSU Center for Mental Health Research and Recovery, will describe available youth suicide prevention interventions, highlighting differences in program approaches. Dr. Byerly will review recent work of MSU’s Center on a promising new intervention, Youth Aware of Mental Health (YAM). The program will discuss recommendations regarding needs for future research in the field with an emphasis on relevance for Montana and similar rural settings……

Dr. Byerly, M.D., is a Professor of Cell Biology and Neuroscience at Montana State University, where he has directed the Center for Mental Health Research and Recovery since August 2015. He previously was a faculty member at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas where he was a professor in the Department of Psychiatry, directing Schizophrenia Research and Adult Fragile X Syndrome Research Programs. He received his M.D. from the University of Arizona and completed an adult psychiatry residency and schizophrenia research fellowship at the University of Florida……

Dr. Byerly’s research efforts now focus on issues of high mental health relevance for Montana, including suicide prevention, addressing mental health needs of rural and frontier settings, the mental health needs of Native Americans and military veterans, and methods to improve the diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders……

Providing a special introduction for the event, MSU student Emma Hamburg will share the effect of suicide on family members and the sense of loss, anger and helplessness……

The Community Action Speaker Series is designed to increase community awareness and advocacy in regard to helping those in need. Events spotlight people and organizations that inspire human service, sustainable living, and a better community for all, particularly those facing poverty……

The series schedule includes engaging programs through May 16th. Enrich your community outlook and plan to attend each one. Come early, and enjoy dinner, too!…..

The Community Café is located at 302 N. 7th Ave. in Bozeman and serves customers from 5–7pm each evening, six days a week (closed Saturdays). Learn more at www.cafebozeman.org/ where you can also find the daily dinner feature. •

