Chris Cunningham & Friends perform at library on January 23rd, 2017

Join in for Bozeman Public Library’s latest edition of live music series “Exploring the Arts” on Monday, January 23rd with music by Chris Cunningham & Friends at 7pm.

The singer/songwriter is a member of the acclaimed acoustic folk duo Storyhill (A Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage, Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Competition winner), and a native of Bozeman. Often written from self-reflection and thinking about other’s lives, Chris’ lyrically and emotionally-driven songs come from an open heart that ultimately aim to move listeners to new adventures and a place of hope and inspiration. Chris writes songs about family, travelers, snowplow drivers, spiritual growth, volcanoes, old flames, and the natural beauty of Montana. He’s been making and releasing albums for 25 years and recently released a new self-produced EP If You Knew All Along. His albums and those with Storyhill are available at Cactus Records, www.chriscunninghammusic.net/, and www.storyhill.com/. Joining Chris at The Bozeman Public Library concert series are Tom Murphy with mandolin and vocal harmonies, as well as Mike Parsons on fiddle and banjo. In addition to the trio performing and answering questions from the audience, Tom will talk about the mandolin as an accompanying instrument, while Mike will discuss his old-time style of fiddle playing. Tom and Mike are also part of the band that filmed an episode with Chris as part of 11th & Grant with Eric Funk, a multi-Emmy award winning television show produced by MontanaPBS. The episode is set to air in February.

Chris is the owner of Basecamp Recording, where he produces high quality and customized recordings for singer/songwriters, bands, and voice over talent from all over the region and the US. Learn more about Chris and Basecamp Recording on Facebook, or visit www.basecamprecording.com/. •

