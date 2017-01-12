Children’s Museum of Bozeman is OPEN – Party on 1-28-17

The Children’s Museum of Bozeman is OPEN for business, and boy, have we missed you! Normal hours have resumed: Monday through Saturday from 10am until 5pm, and 5-8pm on the second Friday of each month for Free Friday Night. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our membership and users for their patience, understanding, and support during our temporary closure. We also want to recognize Gallatin Carpet and Restoration; our museum looks better than ever, and we could not have done it without the focused work of their wonderful team. Thank you, gentlemen!

On January 28th from 11am-4pm, we invite you to join us at the museum for a House Party! Free admission and 10% off memberships all day long, hands-on science activities, slime, 3D printing in the STEAMlab, popcorn, hot chocolate, and more. We are excited to celebrate our return to the community and share with you the upgrades we’ve made to our space!

Our lower exhibit hall has transformed into a hands-on science zone for visitors of all ages! Connect lights, flip-switches and fans at our LittleBit Circuit Studio, play a tune on the ‘Toolbox Piano,’ or explore the physics of gravity and momentum at the Flight Lab (replacing our beloved Bernoulli Blower).

Open Lab hours in the STEAMlab will return to CMB in February. Starting February 1st, we will offer Family Drop-In daytime Open Lab hours on Wednesdays from 10am-1pm! Open Lab Drop-Off will continue for 6-12th graders from 4-7 on Tuesdays. After-school programs in the STEAMlab will also resume in February, kicking off on the 6th from 4-5:30pm with ‘Make it in Minecraft,’ a great program that combines the coding aspect of Minecraft’s virtual sandbox with 3D design and printing!

Finally, we hope you’ll join us on January 23rd at Bridger Brewing, where $1 of every beer sold will benefit the programs and exhibits that make CMB your favorite family destination! Thanks to Bridger Brewing for hosting us, for giving back to our community non-profits in this way, and for making pizza and beer that we all love! We’ll be there from 5-8pm; stop in to say hello, find out what’s on our calendar and for 2017, and make a toast to the New Year and new museum!

