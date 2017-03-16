Chicken Jam shows 2017 from The Eagles Ballroom to Station & Molly Brown

I am moving the following shows from The Eagles Ballroom to The Filling Station:

March 24th: The Werks & Cure for The Common

https://www.facebook.com/events/1730253010630243/

March 25th: Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Rabbit Wilde

https://www.facebook.com/events/1708139459476086/

April 7th: Mandolin Orange { NOTE: I will be moving ticket prices to $20 + fees for this show effective tomorrow morning }

https://www.facebook.com/events/1305661122827902/

I am moving the following show from The Eagles Ballroom to The Molly Brown:

April 20th: Head for the Hills 4/20 Party – Benefit for KGLT – details to be updated soon, including openers

https://www.facebook.com/events/915931011883371/

As a result of the Mandolin Orange show, I will also have to move Sol Seed at The Filling Station to The Zebra (April 7)

This show will now include support from Cole & The Thornes as well as Halocene. Thank you.

https://www.facebook.com/events/154386701742287/

