Celebration of the Arts is the Emerson’s largest fundraiser on January 27, 2017

Celebration of the Arts

January 27, 2017

Enjoy the warmth of Tuscany with us at our Celebration of the Arts! Join us for an evening filled with entertainment, quick draw artists, fine dining, Italian wine, and live and silent auctions featuring a fabulous array of items including jewelry, trips, ski passes, gift baskets, and more!

Tickets are now on sale at the Emerson. Call 406.587.9797 or stop by the front office to reserve your tickets.

The Celebration of the Arts is the Emerson’s largest annual fundraiser and will take place January 27, 2017. Now in our Jessie Wilber Gallery, view the Celebration of the Arts Exhibit featuring original works of art generously donated by the artists to be auctioned off at our Celebration of the Arts.

New this year- view the works available for auction on our website!

You can bid on any of these pieces now by calling 406.587.9797 ext. 105 or visit the Emerson’s front office. Stop by the Jessie Wilber Gallery or check out our online gallery today and start bidding!

The Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture thanks all of the artists who generously submitted work for this show: Carol Barmore, Joanne Berghold, Meagan Blessing, Michael Blessing, Kathy Burk, Roger Cruwys, Josh DeWeese, Jim Dick, Loretta Domaszewski, Tom Gilleon, Dave Hall, Craig Hergert, JROD, Duncan Kippen, Liz Lewis, John Lewton, Wendy Marquis, Tara Moore, Mark Noyes, Mike O’Connell, Bruce Pierce, Peggy Ryan, Scott Scherer, and Kara Tripp.

