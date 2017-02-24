Celebrate public lands with stories & brews at Emerson March 1st, 2017 at 7pm

Come for the beer, stay for the stories!

Storytelling is an act ingrained in our human makeup. This compulsive desire to tell stories transcends through to our hunting and angling experiences. Whether it’s chasing a trophy bull elk, harvesting your first upland bird, encountering a bear on the hunt, or landing the trout of a lifetime, these memories live on in our stories as we share them with family and friends.

For many of us in Montana and across the West, public lands serve as center stage for these outdoors experiences. Given the increasing threats public lands face, it is important, more now than ever, we share these stories, our public lands stories.

Fermentana presents the 2nd Annual Tales from the Backcountry: Celebrating Our Public Lands. Join the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers (BHA) and special guest speakers and outdoor professionals—Jason Matzinger, Ryan Callaghan, Land Tawney, Rachel VandeVoort, Sarah Keller, and Elliott Woods—for a live storytelling pint night, Wednesday, March 1st beginning at 7pm at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture in Bozeman. The speakers will share stories of their backcountry hunting and fishing adventures on public lands. Doors at 6pm.

Beer from MAP Brewing Co. will be on tap for the event. And similar to last year, attendees will have the opportunity to win some new gear in a giveaway of BHA swag, as well as some awesome items donated by sponsor outdoors companies like Extreme Performance Archery, Schnee’s Montana, Kimber, and more.

This is an event that is sure to excite and inspire you to go out and create your own public lands adventure stories in the hunting and fishing seasons to come!

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. These, along with speaker descriptions, are available now at www.bhastorytellingpintnight.bpt.me/. •

