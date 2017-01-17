Celebrate Django Reinhardt’s b-day with gypsy jazz show at story 1-20-17

Django Reinhardt

In honor of Django Reinhardt’s 107th birthday, Montana Manouche is presenting a concert of his music, preceded by a PowerPoint presentation of his fascinating life story, on Friday, January 20th at 7pm in the elegant acoustic setting of the Story Mansion in Bozeman. This is another co-sponsored event of The Bozeman Parks & Recreation Department and The Bozeman Folklore Society, as part of the “Pickin’ in the Park” series. Django Reinhardt was a Roma born in Belgium who created the unique style of music known as Jazz Manouche, or Gypsy Jazz. Based in Paris, Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grappelli, and the Hot Club of France were the most influential of the European WWII-era jazz ensembles. This joyous and emotive style of music is played and enjoyed all over the world. The members of Bozeman-based Montana Manouche are lead guitarist Dave Sullivan, violinist Nancy Padilla, rhythm guitarist Ray Padilla, and bassist Mike Carey. Doors open at 6:30pm and the presentation will begin at 7pm, followed by an intermission complete with birthday cake. The concert portion of the evening will begin around 7:45pm. Dancers are welcome! To learn more about the group, please visit www.montanamanouche.com/.

The Story Mansion is located at 811 South Willson Avenue in Bozeman. General Admission is $10. Advance ticket purchases are available for $7 at Cactus Records, 29 West Main Street, or at www.cactusrecords.net/. For more information, call Nancy Padilla at (406) 539-2203, or Rik James at (406) 586-4123. Please visit www.bozemanfolklore.org/ for all BFS concert and dance information. Unique to our area, Bozeman Folklore Society’s (BFS) concert series is made possible by this all volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, enjoying, and sharing the music, dance, arts, crafts, and skills of traditional cultures. The BFS is an associate group of the Country Dance and Song Society (CDSS). You are invited to join and become involved with the effort to continue to present live music and promote dancing in our community. Volunteers are needed, as well as your support to continue to share the love for all the richness in the folk traditions. As an underwriting supporter of radio KGLT-FM, BFS invites community members to listen to KGLT and other listener-supported radio for more news about BFS-sponsored events. •

