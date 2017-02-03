Catch A Little Night Music at Black Box Theatre opens February 10th, 2017

Intermountain Opera Bozeman and Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will present one of Bozeman’s own, coming home to take on the role of Frederick in the upcoming production of A Little Night Music. Native son Dan Sharkey has enjoyed a highly accomplished career on Broadway, off-Broadway, and with reputable theatre companies along the East coast, as well as in Washington D.C. and Chicago. Mr. Sharkey’s Broadway credits include Amazing Grace, The Bridges of Madison County and The Music Man. This past fall he performed as Jackie White in The Last Ship with the Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, Utah before returning to Montana. Mr. Sharkey will be joining another Broadway sensation, Kristie Dale Sanders as Desiree, Frederick’s long time and often lost love.

A Little Night Music is the third and newest creative collaboration between Intermountain Opera Bozeman and Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. A seductive promenade that weaves through the aspirations and bemusements of love, this Tony award-winning musical features both comical and courting songs as only Sondheim can spin, including the stirring, melancholy aria, “Send in the Clowns.” The company is brimming with some of Bozeman’s most exciting performers and musicians, as well as long time favorites who are returning to Bozeman just for this production—darlings of the stage that include Sean Anderson, Rebecca Hurd, Benjamin Barker, Kristin Hammargren, Susan Miller, Debbie Jamieson, Tasha Fain, Coco Douma, Frank Simpson, Reggie Mead, Valarie Andrews, Steven Harris-Weiel, and Maya Dickerson.

The arousing energy and uproarious spirit will be nothing short of contagious for laughter and delight. Performances will be at the MSU Black Box Theatre. Tickets are on sale now through Intermountain Opera Bozeman by calling (406) 587-2889 or by visiting www.intermountainopera.org/. A special fundraising gala event designed to ensure the success of this collaborative event is planned for Wednesday, February 8th that includes wine, hors d’oevres and a special “sneak peek” preview. Gala tickets are $75 per person. Regular performances run from Friday, February 10th through Sunday, February 26th. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30pm, while Sunday matinees start at 2:30pm. There will also be two Saturday matinees at 2:30pm on February 18th and 25th.

General admission for all shows is $10 for students and $25 adults. A limited number of reserved seats are available for $40. There is a special $5 discount for opening weekend performances. For more information, please call (406) 587-2889. •

