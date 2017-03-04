Catch a great show at Wild Joe*s Coffee downtown

Wild Joe*s Coffee Spot in Downtown Bozeman is a great place for a caffeine fix, but it also doubles as a live music venue for local artists and those passing through our not-so-little mountain town. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.

The Permians are set to perform on Friday, March 10th from 6–8pm.

The Permians are a rock ‘n’ roll band based out of Bozeman who grew up together practicing in garages. The band consists of guitar player and singer Jimi Kehoe, drummer Elliot Van Wyk, and bassist Dakota McVean. Watch as they crawl from the darkest depths of Bozeman to bring a live performance that few will forget.

Nevada Sowle and Benny White will follow with a show on Saturday, March 11th from 6–8pm.

Constantly seeking to find new tones both acoustic and electronic, unique yet familiar, Sowle’s catalogue fits most snuggly into the category of pop—but don’t let that word deter you if you’re a stickler for quality lyrical content and well-thought-out composition. His forthcoming debut LP, The Great American, spans a collage of genres, including rock ‘n’ roll, soul, jazz, and country.

Benny White is a Bozeman based vocalist, keyboardist, songwriter, and producer. Straying away from the typical Northwestern style of folk/country/bluegrass, White writes from a home base of R&B, jazz, and hip-hop. White’s lyrics have a casual and delinquent truthfulness about them, stemming from his experience in a few different walks of life.

Ty Alex & The Happy Little Accidents and Django Soulo will perform on Wednesday, March 15th from 6–8pm. This is a free show.

Ty Alex is an Oregon-based indie rock band. Formed in Portland in 2016, the group consists of songwriter/producer Tommy Alexander, bassist Ian Wade, guitar shredder Adam Witkowski, and drummer, aka beat man, Django Koenig. Alexander released his first LP, Old News in March of 2016.

Dave Hollier of King Ropes will return to Wild Joe*s for a Friday night show on March 17th from 6–8pm. This is a free performance.

Dave Hollier’s band King Ropes has been gathering critical praise for their album DIRT (self-released, Jan 2017). Between preparing for touring with the band and working on a new record, Hollier has been lining up local shows with friends coming through town and other local musicians. At Wild Joe*s, he’ll play a couple sets of his original material, mixing in a few unlikely covers. He’ll be joined by Dalton Brink and Yogesh Simpson.

Wild Joe*s Coffee Spot is located in the heart of historic Downtown Bozeman. Their aim is to serve the best coffee, espresso, and tea drinks in Montana—but they’re more than just that! Wild Joe*s is also one of Bozeman’s most popular spots for eclectic live music. Wild Joe*s is located at 18 West Main Street. Learn more about these and other upcoming events at www.wildjoescoffee.com/. •

