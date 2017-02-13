Catch Chris Cunningham & Friends on MontanaPBS airs Februray 16 at 7 pm

11th & Grant with Eric Funk will premiere a brand new episode on Thursday, February 16th on MontanaPBS at 7pm.

Acclaimed singer & songwriter Chris Cunningham showcases his original, modern folk tunes. Joining Cunningham are Mike Parsons on fiddle and steel guitar, Tom Murphy on mandolin, and Russell Smith on acoustic bass. Old-fashioned storytelling paired with stirring acoustic arrangements and precise harmonies make this group one of a kind. A Bozeman native, Cunningham is a member of the famed duo Storyhill, who appeared on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage, and won acclaim at the Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Competition. His lyrically and emotionally driven songs, often written from self reflection and thinking about other’s lives, come from an open heart that ultimately aim to move listeners to new perspectives, hope, and inspiration. As owner and operator of Bozeman studio Basecamp Recording, he’s been making and releasing albums for 25 years, and recently released new solo EP If You Knew All Along.

11th & Grant with Eric Funk is the premier outlet for music performance in Montana, seeking out the state’s most acclaimed, accomplished, and pioneering talent. The seven-time Emmy-winning performance series also devotes significant time to each artist’s personal story, insights into their music, and their approach to life, ultimately providing a deeper experience than a seat at a concert. Accomplished composer and musician Eric Funk serves as host and artistic director, hand selecting each performer from communities around the state to form a diverse series featuring genres from jazz to classical, country to zydeco, and rock to fusion. 11th & Grant with Eric Funk airs on Montana PBS. Visit www.montanapbs.org/-11thGrantwithEricFunk/ for further information. •

