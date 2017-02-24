Carol Wincenc & Muir String Quartet w/ MT Chamber Music Society- March 9th, 2017

Early spring concerts with Montana Chamber Music Society Montana Chamber Music Society (MCMS) continues its season of great chamber music under the Big Sky with a pair of performances by Muir String Quartet and special guest flautist Carol Wincenc at MSU’s Reynolds Hall. They’ll perform Schulhoff’s Quartet No. 1, Villa-Lobos’ Jet Whistle, and Dvorak’s G Major Quartet on Thursday, March 9th at 7:30pm.

The musicians return Saturday evening, March 11th at 7:30pm for their second performance. Come enjoy Mozart’s D Major Flute Quartet, Berg’s Quartet Op. 3, and Mendelssohn’s A minor Quartet. Grammy-nominated artist Carol Wincenc is one of the most acclaimed and respected flutists performing today. She appears with orchestras worldwide and has premiered works written for her by numerous prominent composers. Ms. Wincenc’s musicianship is matched by a deep commitment to expanding the flute repertoire. Performing together since 1979, the Muir String Quartet has long been acknowledged as one of the world’s most powerful and insightful ensembles, distinguishing itself among audiences and critics with its “exhilarating involvement” (Boston Globe),“impeccable voicing and intonation” (San Francisco Examiner), and “unbridled musicality” (American Record Guide).

Tickets for MCMS concerts may be purchased online at www.montanachambermusicsociety.org/. These are also available at Cactus Records in Downtown Bozeman and at the door. Single ticket prices are $27 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $10 for students. •

