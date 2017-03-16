Not all the fun is happening on the slopes at Bridger Bowl this ski season.

Come check out live music with the area’s best local bands! Many local breweries will also be on hand during the afternoon entertainment with discounted pints and swag giveaways. Here’s a look at what’s coming up. Tsunami Funk will be on hand to help celebrate Bridger’s Hawaiian-themed Grand Prize Drawing Party on Sunday, March 19th in Jim Bridger Lodge from 3–6pm. The Bozeman-favorite group always packs the dance floor with Funk/R&B rocking grooves.

Tsunami Funk plays tunes from artists like Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers, James Brown, Earth Wind & Fire, Sly & the Family Stone, Kool & the Gang, Van Morrison, Steely Dan, Bob Marley, and many more! Tsunami Funk is comprised of Eddie T, Luke Flansburg, Nate Anderson, and Isaiah Morales.

MSU Bobcat Ski Day is March 24th this season. Come support the alpine university team and ski or ride for only $25! Plus, local singer/songwriter and outdoorswoman Sharon Iltis will bring a special Friday edition of live music to Bridger, performing her Americana-style originals and covers at Deer Park Chalet from 12–2:30pm. Joining her will be mandolin and vocalist Tom Murphy. Sharon’s songs reflect her love, interaction, and spiritual connection with the Earth.

The lovely Ashly Jane Holland will also be performing on March 24th. Come listen to her brand of country swing in Jim Bridger Lodge from 3–5:30pm. “Little Jane,” as she’s commonly known, possesses a vocal quality that is uniquely her own and you can’t exactly pin who she may sound like. It can be smoky, sweet, warm, and inviting, it can take from the highest highs to the lowest lows. The emotion in the voice can only come from someone that has lived through those experiences…as Holland has. A multi-instrumentalist, Holland can back her voice with acoustic guitar, fiddle, or accordion.

Bozeman rock quartet Spekatlas will perform on Saturday, March 25th in Jim Bridger Lodge from 3–5:30pm. The afternoon will also feature beer promo by Pabst Blue Ribbon. The group’s heavy sound is influenced by punk, metal, garage, and progressive rock. They have an eclectic style that comes as a result of the “musical chairs” they play on stage, where all band members contribute on multiple instruments. Spekatlas is comprised of Jesse Collins (vocals, guitar, drums), Scott McGann (vocals, guitar, drums, keyboard), Duban Guerrero (bass, keyboard, vocals), Jeff Syc (guitar, drums, bass)

The Mighty Locker Room Band will be on hand for closing weekend, performing on Saturday, April 1st in Jim Bridger Lodge from 3–5:30pm. Shake off the cold with a dance and a beer from Big Sky Brewing Co. The Patrol Band, as they’re also known, plays rock ‘n’ roll music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond! For more information on these and other events, visit www.bridgerbowl.com/. •

