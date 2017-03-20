Bridger’s Bobcat Ski Day is set for Friday, March 24th, 2017

Bridger Bowl wraps up 2017 season with slopeside recreation

The season is coming to a close at Bridger Bowl, but the ski hill isn’t quite ready to wrap things up! Here’s a look at some of the remaining events for those skiing the cold smoke — and anyone else who wants in!

Bridger’s Bobcat Ski Day is set for Friday, March 24th. On this special discount day, carpools of three or more qualify for $25 lift tickets. Bridger Bowl donates $5 of every ticket sold to the MSU Bobcat Alpine Ski Team. Plus, get in on $10 GS Races and face off with an MSU Bobcat Alpine Team member! Carpooling Season Pass Holders will receive a 15% discount on food with voucher.

Bobcat Ski Day will feature an MSU alumni gathering and live music by Sharon Iltis during lunch (from 12–2:30pm) in Deer Park Chalet. Ashly Jane Holland will also perform on Friday, from 3–5:30 in Jim Bridger Lodge.

Bridger Bowl and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank team up annually to collect food to feed local residents with Carve Out Hunger. A whopping 6,608 pounds of food were donated in 2016! The fifth annual event takes place Saturday, March 25th from 8am–2pm outside Saddle Peak Lodge. For every 15 cans or 15 pounds of bulk (nonperishable) food, donors receive one voucher good for a $25 lift ticket and one entry to win a 2017-18 Bridger Bowl Adult Season Pass.

All good things must come to an end. Bridger Bowl’s projected closing day is Sunday, April 2nd.

For further details or to register for these and other events, visit www.bridgerbowl.com/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

