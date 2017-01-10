Bridgercare’s Sweet Tooth Ball: tickets on sale now for February/11/2017

Bridgercare will present the 30th Annual Sweet Tooth Ball on Saturday, February 11th at The Commons at Baxter and Love from 7–11pm. This event will feature: a silent auction; music and entertainment by Missy O’Malley; and hors d’oeuvres, desserts and coffee, and a no host beer and wine bar. Cocktail attire is encouraged.

Tickets are on sale now—$60 for individuals, $100 for couples, and $600 for a VIP table (reserved table for 8 with a dessert platter and 2 bottles of wine). Tickets are pre-sold only at www.bridgercare.org/. This is a fundraiser for Bridgercare. All proceeds will be matched by a generous donor and help build Bridgercare’s new clinic. For more information, email jmclean@bridgercare.org or call (406) 587–0681 ext. 37.

Bridgercare’s mission is to “provide excellent, affordable reproductive and sexual healthcare and education in a safe, supportive, empowering atmosphere.” Offering support to men, women, and teens, Bridgercare is one of the largest non-profit family planning clinics in Montana. Aside from the 18% from federal funding and grants, the remaining funds primarily come from donations and visit fees. These fees are based on patient income and are assessed according to ability to pay. The clinic depends on you to pay for your care or make a donation at the time of your visit so that we can continue to provide personal, affordable, and professional service.

Bridgercare always accepts new patients, and no one is denied services due to inability to pay. They are happy to provide care to clients with private insurance and Medicaid coverage. You can still apply for the sliding fee scale regardless of insurance coverage and they will simply adjust any balances from insurance to your discount level if you qualify. For more information visit www.bridgercare.org/. •

Boz/Arts H

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

