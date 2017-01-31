Bridgercare’s 30th Annual Sweet Tooth Ball is coming up on Saturday Feb 11th at the Commons on Baxter and Love Lane in Bozeman. From 7pm – 11pm, spend the evening sampling a variety of sweet treats and appetizers, bid on dozens of silent auction items, and dance the night away with music and entertainment by DJ Missy O’Malley. Bridgercare provides quality, affordable reproductive health care and education in a safe and empowering atmosphere. To buy tickets or get more information about the BridgerCare Sweet Tooth Ball, click here or give us a call at 587-0681.

About Bridgercare:

Bridgercare provides excellent, affordable reproductive and sexual healthcare and education in a safe, supportive, empowering atmosphere. Serving south central Montana since 1972, we are a non-profit, family planning clinic that provides services to men and women regardless of ability to pay. We seek to improve the lives and future prospects of children and families. Our specific strategy is to prevent unplanned pregnancy and promote preventative health. If we are successful, child and family well-being will improve. Please visit http://www.bridgercare.org to find out more. Bridgercare is a member of Montana Shares and the Montana Nonprofit Association.

