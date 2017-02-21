Bridger Brewing Wednesday nights from 5:30–8pm, Music & Mussels in February 2017

Acoustics & Ales every Wednesday at Bridger Brewing is your source for the very best of Montana craft beers, daily gourmet food specials, and artisan pizza. The family-friendly brewer also hosts Mussels & Music every Wednesday, and {Pints with Purpose} every Monday. They also are home to the daily “Happiest Hours” from 2–4pm where patrons can indulge in a few $3 pints! To top it all off, Bridger Brewing dominated 2016’s Best of Bozeman awards, taking home the prizes for Best Pizza, Best Brewery, Best Local Beer Crafter, and Best Tasting Room. Come and check out what all the fuss is about!

Wednesday nights from 5:30–8pm, Bridger Brewing hosts Music & Mussels! Come enjoy some live music and over a half pound of succulent P.E.I. mussels with house-made sweet Italian sausage, tomatoes, garlic, and chili flakes, topped with parsley and tomato salsa. There is no cover charge for the music.

One man soul band Dan Dubuque will perform on February 22nd. Dan plays a Weissenborn lap slide guitar as a percussive instrument, as well as a rhythm and lead instrument. The son of a Native Aymara Indian from Bolivia and a white American from Montana, he brings a passion for all styles of music.

Joe Knapp & Friends will bring the tunes on March 1st. Joe plays a variety of styles including Americana, rock ‘n’ roll, old time, and country music.

Bridger Brewing not only takes pride in its stellar menu items, but also in the community it serves. The brewery hosts {Pints with Purpose} every Monday evening from 5–8pm where $1 of every pint sold will be donated to a featured local nonprofit. In 2016, Bridger raised $18,247(!) for organizations doing great work right here in Southwest Montana. Here’s a look at some of the nonprofits being featured in the upcoming weeks. Come enjoy a house-made brew and be charitable in the process!

Support Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter on February 27th. The mission of Heart of the Valley Inc. is to compassionately shelter the lost and surrendered pets of Gallatin and Madison valleys, and to enhance the lives of people and companion animals through pet adoption and education. Learn more at www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org/.

Funds raised on March 6th will benefit programs at Human Resource Development Council (HRDC). A 501(c)(3) nonprofit Community Action Agency, HRDC is dedicated to building a better community through innovation and leadership. They provide programs and services in the areas of Housing, Food & Nutrition, Child & Youth Development, Senior Empowerment, Community Transportation, Home Heating–Energy–Safety, and Community Development. Learn more at www.thehrdc.org/.

Would you like your nonprofit to be featured during one of Bridger Brewing’s {Pints with Purpose} nights? Visit www.bridgerbrewing.com/pints-with-purpose/ now to submit a request.

Bridger Brewing provides the Bozeman community with unique hand-crafted brews, fresh artisan-style pizzas, and more. Locally owned, family friendly, and Bobcat proud, Bridger Brewing is the perfect place for lunch or a night out. To learn more about upcoming events, visit www.bridgerbrewing.com/ or call (406) 587-2124. Bridger Brewing is located at 1609 S. 11th Avenue in the Town & Country complex, near campus and just across from the Fieldhouse. They are open for business from 11:30am–9pm daily. •

