Brews & the Big Sky, on Tues., March 28th 6–8pm & MORe

Have you been to the Museum of the Rockies lately? Why not plan a not-quite-spring day to get lost in all it has to offer. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming events at your neighborhood museum.

Come check out the Science Inquiry Lecture Series, held monthly on Wednesday evenings through May. Join MOR and the Gallatin Valley Friends of the Sciences to explore cutting-edge science topics, their latest developments, and their relevance to society through speaker presentations followed by an engaging question and answer session. “Adaptations in Owls” with Denver Holt is set for Wednesday, March 22nd beginning at 7pm. How well can they see at night, how well can they hear, how silently do owls fly, why are they so hard to find—and why do people admire them so much? Holt, president of the Owl Research Institute, will discuss what owls can tell us about adapting to environments. DNA Surgery for Curing Genetic Diseases with Dr. Blake Wiedenheft will follow on April 19th. These lectures will be held in Hager Auditorium and are free and open to the public.

Join in for CROCS Family Day on Saturday, March 25th from 10am–12pm in celebration of Montana’s newest reptilian inhabitants! Through fun activities and interactive stations, MOR is bringing the Mesozoic Era back to life. Learn about crocodiles and alligators by meeting these predators up close and personal. See live demonstrations, participate in family activities, read storybooks, make crafts and more as you explore these ancient predators that now live in our modern world. These activities are included with Museum admission.

The next Brews & the Big Sky: Montana Made, Montana Brewed will unfold on Tuesday, March 28th from 6–8pm. “Welcome Aboard! Bringing Prosperity to the Big Sky” with Livingston Depot Center and Three Forks Heritage Museum will be serving draft selections from Überbrew. There is an $8 admission which includes a free glass and beer tasting for those 21 and older.

The Northern Pacific Railroad completed its line through Montana in 1883, much to the great joy of the state’s heavy industry titans and small-town grocery shoppers. Consumers big and small benefited from railroads which shipped products in and out of our region. Join in for a discussion of Montana railroading’s past, present and future.

Brews & The Big Sky explores the unique growth and success of business and industry under the Big Sky paired with unique Montana brews. This adults-only winter series continues its second season with program expansions. Enjoy a night out as the Museum becomes a lively venue for drinks, dinner, and local history. Begin your evening with an exploration of local industries, presented by Curator of History, Michael Fox, with a lecture in the Hager Auditorium. Following the lecture, sample brews from a Montana brewery, purchase dinner from a local food truck, or wander through MOR exhibitions. Enjoy an adults-only evening at MOR!

The Elise R. Donohue Lectures on the American West series will present “Bringing the Ocean to Eye Level: Notes from the Arctic” with Stephanie Gandulla, Wednesday, March 29th beginning at 6:30pm.

In July of 2016, maritime archaeologist Stephanie Gandulla joined the Sedna Epic Expedition, a team of explorers, educators, and artists who aim to empower young women to become the next generation of Inuit leaders to tackle climate change in the Arctic. Working in Iqaluit, Nunavut, the all-female team worked with Inuit youth, girls, and elders to deliver their innovative ocean outreach program using touch aquariums and underwater robots.

Listen to Stephanie share stories and images from this field season along the southern shores of Baffin Island in the Canadian Arctic. Learn how Team Sedna is setting the stage for their potentially record-setting, 100-day snorkel relay of the Northwest Passage to begin in 2018. This lecture will be held in Hager Auditorium and is free and open to the public.

