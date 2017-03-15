Bozone’s own Best of Bozeman is live with 2017 community survey

We are amid Women’s History Month in the United States, just as the feeling of empowerment seems to find itself at an all-time high. And while we remember the suffrage movement — from its early beginnings, through the many challenges it faced, to its place in our present — we are reminded how truly impactful voices can be. Though the Nineteenth Amendment was ratified by the states nearly a century ago, the measures taken by so many to secure enfranchisement are representative of what it means to be a citizen of our fine nation to this day.

Fast forward to Spring 2017. Following what was perhaps the most exhaustive election season in many of our lives, the polls are reopening. No, we’re not getting a doover. Something a little more fun and far more community-oriented is on the ballot this time around, so we hope the fatigue has had a chance to wear off. Voting for the 16th Annual Best of Bozeman has begun! This friendly local competition is the original celebration of everything we love about our town and all it has to offer.

You, the people who call Bozeman and its surrounding communities home, are the electors of the area’s Best. The voting window has been extended for the 2017 contest, giving you an entire month to enter your picks. This year’s voting consists of a multiple choice format, displaying area favorites from previous surveys and the option to add a choice not listed. The online ballot is also complete with new and revised categories. While there are many to represent all our area’s vast Best-ness, voters can decide the winners of as many or as few titles as they please.

Some of the new categories include: Best Indian Food, Best Coffee Hut, Best Donuts/Pastries, Best Distillery, Best Theatre, Best Golf Course, Best Pet Services, Best Eco-Friendly Products, Best Local TV categories, and a few more surprises! It’s up to each and every one of you to acknowledge your Best of the Best. This is the time to take a few moments to give recognition to your favorite food and beverage hotspots, service industries, live entertainment, small businesses, nonprofits, other local destinations, and so much more. Log on to www.thebestofbozeman.com through April 15th to make your Decision 2017. Winners will be announced in the May 1st issue of The BoZone. •

