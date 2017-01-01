Bozeman Winter Farmers Market on January 7 & 21 at Emerson

Find hot breakfast, coffee, an abundance of produce, local grassfed meats, cheeses, farm fresh eggs, artisan breads and baked goods, jams and preserves, grains and oils, music and much more, all under one roof at The Emerson Center for Arts and Culture in downtown Bozeman.



January 7 & 21

February 4 & 18

March 4 & 18

April 1, 15 & 29

Hours: On select Saturdays; 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM; Please see exact dates below. Cost/Cover: Free admisison Web Page: https://bozemanwintermarket.wordpress.com/ Contact Info: wintermarketbozeman@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

