Bozeman symphony at Willson on Feb. 4 & 5, 2017

Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, February 5, 2:30 p.m. – Signs of Life

The intimacy and richness of the chamber orchestra is on display in this beautiful program of diverse musical gems. First we’ll awaken your senses with an exuberant frolic in Russell Peck’s playful work for strings—Signs of Life II. Next, no one could write for woodwinds better than Mozart. His most cherished Serenade in C minor, and the superb wind section of the BSO, will warm your heart. Gluck provides a brief interlude from Orfeo and Euridice, and we concluded with a work that was originally written to help solve a labor dispute (thanks to some unique creativity, and visual effects)—Haydn’s famous Farewell Symphony.

Season tickets are available for purchase for current and new subscribers. Discounts on season tickets (up to 35%) are offered on orders postmarked by August 22, 2016. Individual tickets to our performances will be available for sale starting September 1, 2016. All performances held at Willson Auditorium, 404 W. Main St., downtown Bozeman. Please check our venue locations for special events. To purchase season subscriptions or for more information, please contact the Bozeman Symphony by calling (406) 585-9774, online at bozemansymphony.org, or stopping by the Bozeman Symphony office, 1001 West Oak Street, Suite 110.

