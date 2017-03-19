Call for artists – open until April 28, 2017

The Bozeman Public Library Foundation accepting submissions for its 2018 Atrium Gallery Exhibition Series. The Library’s primary objective is to feature exhibitions that will expand public appreciation of art and reflect the diversity of the community. Selections will be made by the Library Art Committee, which is made up of local artists, community members, Foundation and Library staff. Each exhibit will run for one or two months, determined by the committee.

Proposals must be received by April 28, 2017. Incomplete or late proposals will not be considered. For complete description of the program and guidelines, visit www.bozemanlibrary.org/about/art.php. For additional information, please contact Sarah DeOpsomer at 406/582-2425 or sarah@bozemanlibraryfoundation.org.

