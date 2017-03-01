Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

BAR IX 03-15-17

Bozeman MT music & events for March 2, 2017 in the BoZone

CALENDAR / ALL EVENTS

Mar 02, 2017

<< Wed: Mar 01, 2017 Fri: Mar 03, 2017 >>

MUSIC

Kent Johnson Montana Jack 3:30 pm
StayKation Scissorbills Saloon 3:30 pm
Kenny Diamond Carabiner Lounge 4:00 pm
Brian and Ben Chet’s Bar & Grill 4:30 pm
Bridger Creek Boys Red Tractor Pizza 7:00 pm
Jimmy Smith System Gallatin Riverhouse Grill 7:00 pm
Skillet Unleashed Tour The Pub Station 8:00 pm
Buffalo Ruckus Live from the Divide 8:00 pm
Kalyn Beasley Murray Bar 8:00 pm
Martin Sexton Top Hat – Missoula 8:00 pm
Mike Haring Carabiner Lounge 8:30 pm
Sunrise Karaoke – Eagles Eagles Bar 9:00 pm
The Fresh Boys & Dusty Green Bones Band Filling Station 9:00 pm

ARTS

Meet Me in St. Louis Petra Academy 7:00 pm

MISCELLANEA

Business Before Hours – TD&H TD&H Engineering 7:30 am
Crocs Museum Of The Rockies 9:00 am
Books and Babies & 1pm Bozeman Public Library 10:00 am
Thrive’s Gym Day – Bozeman Willson School 10:00 am
Dinosaur Prophecy & 3pm Museum Of The Rockies 11:00 am
Baby Bistro Bozeman Public Library 11:00 am
Optimist Club meeting Holiday Inn 11:45 am
Bozeman Brew Off Bridger Brewing 2:00 pm
Free Pool Molly Brown 4:00 pm
Wii Games Bozeman Public Library 4:00 pm
Ale Works Craft Beer Night – Bozeman Brewing Co. Montana Ale Works 4:00 pm
Adult Chess Bozeman Public Library 6:00 pm
Open-Build at the Makerspace Makerspace 6:00 pm
Bike Kitchen open Bozeman Bike Kitchen 6:00 pm
Living Library – Diversity Edition Bozeman Public Library 6:30 pm

SPORTING EVENTS

Public Skating Ressler Ice Barn 1:30 pm

CLASSES

Regulated Export Training and TechEx Transportation & Systems Engineering 8:00 am
“Let’s Help Our Children Become Readers” Willson School 12:00 pm
Refuel After School Belgrade Middle School 3:45 pm
Tate Musical Theatre Ellen Theatre 4:15 pm
Bird Photography – Level I Sacajawea Audubon Society 5:30 pm
Beginner/ Intermediate Ceramics Emerson Center 6:30 pm
Drawing & Painting classes Emerson Center 6:30 pm
Art on the Rocks: Margaritas & Macramé Rockin’ R Bar 6:30 pm
Free Dance Lessons Mixers Saloon 7:30 pm

MOVIES

Regal Theaters Regal Theaters 12:00 pm
Einstein’s Gravity Playlist Museum Of The Rockies 1:00 pm

recycle graphic

BEST OF BOZEMAN RESULTS 2016

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com