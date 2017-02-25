Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

Bozeman MT music & events for February 26, 2017 in the BoZone

CALENDAR / ALL EVENTS

Feb 26, 2017

<< Sat: Feb 25, 2017 Mon: Feb 27, 2017 >>

MUSIC

Brian Stumpf Scissorbills Saloon 3:30 pm
John Derado Carabiner Lounge 4:00 pm
Hazel Hue Red Tractor Pizza 5:30 pm
Rob Lethert Kountry Korner Café 5:30 pm
Erin & the Project MAP Brewing 6:00 pm
Bridger Mountain Big Band Eagles Bar 7:00 pm
Heather Lingle Norris Hot Springs 7:00 pm
Lang Termes Bozeman Hot Springs 7:00 pm
International Guitar Night Warren Miller Performing Arts Center 7:30 pm
Haufbrau Open Mic Haufbrau 10:00 pm

ARTS

Winthrop Corey’s “Snow White” Willson Auditorium 2:00 pm
A Little Night Music MSU Black Box Theater 2:30 pm

MISCELLANEA

The Montana Cribbage Open Eagles Bar 9:30 am
Used Book Sale Bozeman Public Library 10:00 am
Used Book Sale Bozeman Public Library 10:00 am
Crocs Museum Of The Rockies 12:00 pm
Dinosaur Prophecy & 4pm Museum Of The Rockies 2:00 pm
Remote Control Car Racing The Legion 2:00 pm
Cosmic Happenings Museum Of The Rockies 3:00 pm
10% of Oyster Sales to Shakespeare in the Parks Feast Raw Bar & Bistro 5:00 pm
Student Night – $1 off Zocalo Coffee House 5:00 pm

SPORTING EVENTS

Bridger Bowl Park N’ Ride – FREE round trips Gallatin Fairgrounds 8:15 am

CLASSES

Simple Moldmaking & Casting Class Makerspace 11:45 am
Learn to Skate Haynes Pavilion 6:00 pm

MOVIES

Regal Theaters Regal Theaters 12:00 pm
Einstein’s Gravity Playlist Museum Of The Rockies 1:00 pm
I Am Not Your Negro & 7pm Emerson Crawford Theater 4:30 pm
Big Sky Documentary Film Festival Downtown Missoula 5:00 pm
Movie Lovers Presents: Academy Award Watch Party Movie Lovers 6:30 pm

recycle graphic

BEST OF BOZEMAN RESULTS 2016

Best of BoZeman 2016 results

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com