Bozeman MT music & events for February 24, 2017 in the BoZone

CALENDAR / ALL EVENTS

Feb 24, 2017

MUSIC

Diamond Montana Jack 3:30 pm
Jon Parvin Scissorbills Saloon 3:30 pm
Lauren Jackson Carabiner Lounge 4:00 pm
Scotty Nelson Kountry Korner Café 5:30 pm
Travis Yost UnCorked 6:00 pm
John Sherrill Ted’s Montana Grill 6:30 pm
Jazz Night w/ Alex Robilotta Red Tractor Pizza 7:00 pm
Dan Henry Norris Hot Springs 7:00 pm
Gallatin Grass Project Gallatin Riverhouse Grill 7:00 pm
Rebelution Emerson Center 7:00 pm
Railroad Earth The Wilma – Missoula 8:00 pm
John Derado Carabiner Lounge 8:30 pm
Lucero Top Hat – Missoula 8:30 pm
Quenby & the West of Wayland Eagles Bar 9:00 pm
DownTime Band Chico Hot Springs Saloon 9:00 pm
Sunrise Karaoke – SAC Sacajawea Bar 9:00 pm
Exit 288 The Legion 9:00 pm
Clovenhoof – Mardi Gras Party Filling Station 9:00 pm
Karaoke Montana Jack 9:30 pm
Mighty Flick JR’s Lounge And Casino 9:30 pm
Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons Eagles Lodge Ballroom 10:00 pm

ARTS

Art Conservation & Restoration Expo Old Main Gallery & Framing 10:00 am
A Little Night Music MSU Black Box Theater 7:30 pm
Marjorie Prime Verge Theater 8:00 pm
John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine” Blue Slipper Theatre 8:00 pm

MISCELLANEA

Read-Sing-Play! & 11:15am Bozeman Public Library 10:15 am
Members Used Book Sale Bozeman Public Library 4:00 pm
The Amazing Derek Hughes & 7:30pm Ellen Theatre 4:00 pm
Used Book Sale- Members only Bozeman Public Library 7:00 pm
Argentine Tango Townshend Tea Company 7:30 pm

SPORTING EVENTS

Yoga at the Brewery Katabatic Brewing Company 8:00 am

CLASSES

Bird Photography – Level I Sacajawea Audubon Society 5:30 pm

MOVIES

Regal Theaters Regal Theaters 12:00 pm
Einstein’s Gravity Playlist Museum Of The Rockies 1:00 pm
Big Sky Documentary Film Festival Downtown Missoula 5:00 pm

